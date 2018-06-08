The Justice Department says parts of Obamacare are unconstitutional

(U.S. Edition) The Justice Department has told a federal court that it would no longer defend key provisions of the Affordable Care Act. We'll explore what this could mean for Obamacare recipients. Afterwards, we'll discuss why the U.S. decided to strike a deal with Chinese electronics giant ZTE, allowing it to do business in the country again, and then we'll look at whether the Pope can influence big oil companies to address climate change. (06/08/2018)