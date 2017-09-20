DownloadDownload

09/20/2017: We've seen the Graham-Cassidy plan before

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gave an update on the economy today, and we'll start the show with the highlights and translated Fed-speak. Then: the latest — and likely last, but who knows anymore — Senate attempt at repealing Obamacare is the Cassidy-Graham bill. It takes the money the federal government spends on Obamacare, and gives it directly to the states to do what they want with it. It's called a block grant, and it sounds simple enough, but it's not. We'll look at how they've worked in the past. Plus: Checking in with a family of Syrian refugees, one year later.

