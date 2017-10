10/18/2017: The stock market's worst single-day drop

(U.S. Edition) President Xi Jinping delivered a big speech today to kick off China’s Communist Party Congress, which happens twice a decade. We'll look at the economic policies Jinping is expected to focus on during the event. Afterwards, we'll speak with author Diana Henriques about Black Monday, the stock market's biggest single-day drop in U.S. history. She shares some of the lessons that America still needs to learn from that event.