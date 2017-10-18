10/18/2017: Will Trump break tradition with Fed chair choice?

While that sounds like an opportunity he wouldn't pass up, President Donald Trump is reportedly considering five economists for Fed chair, including current Chair Janet Yellen. Politico's Ben White takes us through the list of potential candidates, weighing them against what Trump is looking for: someone he can relate to and influence, and someone who won't raise rates as he enters the re-election period. All eyes should really be on China right now, where the Communist Party Congress opened today. It's an important meeting that happens once every five years, and today's speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping revealed China's five-year economic plan, which includes valuable information for companies and China-watchers. Next, we go to Minnesota to check in on the wild rice crop, a cornerstone of life for local Native American tribes. And on this week's edition of Corner Office, we talk to Reshma Saujani, CEO of Girls Who Code, an organization dedicated to teaching girls to code and getting more women jobs in tech.