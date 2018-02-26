DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

02/26/2018: The eternal CEO

(U.S. Edition) CEOs get criticized for short-term thinking, but what if you kept them in power for several decades? In China, President Xi Jinping could stay in power for the remainder of his life. We'll look at news that the ruling Communist party wants to change the constitution that would grant him the ability to. Afterwards, we'll discuss the importance of checking your credit score, and then talk to Gary Kennedy — the former top lawyer of American Airlines — about whether airlines have to deal with too many rules and regulations.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.