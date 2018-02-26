02/26/2018: The eternal CEO

(U.S. Edition) CEOs get criticized for short-term thinking, but what if you kept them in power for several decades? In China, President Xi Jinping could stay in power for the remainder of his life. We'll look at news that the ruling Communist party wants to change the constitution that would grant him the ability to. Afterwards, we'll discuss the importance of checking your credit score, and then talk to Gary Kennedy — the former top lawyer of American Airlines — about whether airlines have to deal with too many rules and regulations.