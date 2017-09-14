DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/14/2017: Marking 10 years since the start of the financial crisis in Britain

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... President Donald Trump has barred the sale of a U.S. chip manufacturer to a Chinese-backed firm. We’ll tell you what’s behind the move. Afterwards, we reflect on the 10-year anniversary of the first run on a British bank in 150 years, and explore whether the world’s financial institutions are better off now than they were a decade ago. Then, we take you to Berlin where Germans are preparing to head to the polls next week. Though Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to win a fourth term, not everyone is happy.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.