09/14/2017: Marking 10 years since the start of the financial crisis in Britain

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... President Donald Trump has barred the sale of a U.S. chip manufacturer to a Chinese-backed firm. We’ll tell you what’s behind the move. Afterwards, we reflect on the 10-year anniversary of the first run on a British bank in 150 years, and explore whether the world’s financial institutions are better off now than they were a decade ago. Then, we take you to Berlin where Germans are preparing to head to the polls next week. Though Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to win a fourth term, not everyone is happy.