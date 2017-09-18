09/18/2017: A Canadian wrinkle in the U.S. and U.K. 'special relationship'

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... the U.K. and the U.S. have touted their special relationship, but we’ll tell you why a dispute with a Canadian plane manufacturer is leading to tensions on both sides of the Atlantic. Afterwards, we’ll discuss why Snapchat is making headlines after agreeing to block Qatari-backed news organization Al Jazeera from its platform in Saudi Arabia. Then, we’ll take you to Rhineland, home to thriving cities but struggling mining towns where German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief rival is also struggling ahead of a key vote this Saturday.