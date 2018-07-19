DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

The world's most controversial energy project

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Brussels is warning European businesses to do more to prepare for a "no deal" Brexit. With 253 days left until the U.K. leaves the European Union and no end in sight to British infighting, should businesses keep calm and carry on? Afterwards, we'll discuss how Cuba is preparing to change its constitution in a shake-up that will include recognition of private land ownership for the first time in more than 40 years. Then, it’s been branded the world's most controversial energy project. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will cement Germany’s reliance on Russian gas for decades to come. But as tensions between the EU, the U.S. and Russia intensify, will the pipeline tip the balance of power in favor of the Kremlin? Today's podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning), Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/19/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.