Migration debate causing heightened political uncertainty in Europe

(Global Edition) From the BBC Ongoing disagreement in Germany over asylum seekers is threatening Chancellor Angela Merkel’s leadership and could put her political future in jeopardy. How can the country’s government balance its own immigration challenges with broader policies across the European Union?  Then, the agriculture industry is challenged in northern Chile as people there struggle with a persistently dry climate amid years of drought. But innovative farmers have learned to harness the power of fog to help relieve their struggle. We’ll take you there and explain.  Today's podcast is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (06/18/2018)

