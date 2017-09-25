DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/25/2017: Merkel wins in Germany, but she faces big challenges ahead

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... German Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term in her country’s elections over the weekend. But we’ll tell you why she faces a tough road ahead in building a coalition government. Afterwards: more than 700,000 people have signed a petition to keep Uber on the road in London past the end of the month when the company’s license runs out. We talk to London Mayor Sadiq Khan who defends his city’s decision to revoke the ride-sharing company’s license in the city. Then we’ll tell you how climbing oil prices could help small producers on the west African coast.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.