02/07/2018: A coalition government finally emerges in Germany

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Four months after elections, Germany’s two biggest political parties have finally made a deal to form a coalition government. What will it mean for long time Chancellor Angela Merkel? Then, there are calmer waters in the global stock market after a turbulent few days – but will more volatility resurface later this year as central banks continue to move to more normal monetary policy? Afterwards, Stockholm, Sweden, is poised to implement a ban on racist or sexist advertising in public spaces. But the plans, set for a final approval vote next month, have already caused a stir among advertisers.

