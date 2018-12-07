America is set to become the world's biggest oil producer

DownloadDownload

(U.S. Edition) With the China and the U.S. constantly going back and forth about trade, we'll take a look at how U.S. businesses in China are feeling about escalating tensions. Afterwards, we'll discuss what the United States' increase in oil production means for U.S. consumers, and then we'll explore how Costa Rica has created a program to offer hormone replacement therapy for transgender people. Today's podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/12/2018) 

