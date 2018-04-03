CLOSE

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

04/04/2018: Sometimes you want to keep your trade allies

(U.S. Edition) The U.S. has released a list of Chinese products that could be subject to new tariffs, prompting China to respond with its own list (which is separate from the back and forth tussle over steel and aluminum going on between the two countries). We'll take a look at some of the affected items, and how this could impact the U.S. economy. Afterwards, we'll discuss how NAFTA negotiations are going for the U.S., and then talk about a new report that shows how immigrants are helping power Texas' economy. 

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.