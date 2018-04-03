04/04/2018: Sometimes you want to keep your trade allies

(U.S. Edition) The U.S. has released a list of Chinese products that could be subject to new tariffs, prompting China to respond with its own list (which is separate from the back and forth tussle over steel and aluminum going on between the two countries). We'll take a look at some of the affected items, and how this could impact the U.S. economy. Afterwards, we'll discuss how NAFTA negotiations are going for the U.S., and then talk about a new report that shows how immigrants are helping power Texas' economy.