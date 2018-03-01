DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

03/01/2018: A trade war might not be brewing, but trade battles might

(Markets Edition) Several top U.S. steel and aluminum executives have been invited to the White House for what could be a major trade announcement, which could be about tariffs aimed at slowing down the import of steel and aluminum. We'll discuss some of the possible penalties the Commerce Department has come up with for what it sees as unfair exports of metal. Plus: As Italy heads to the polls, we'll look at the controversy that surrounds the Italian political figure Silvio Berlusconi. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.