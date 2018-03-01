03/01/2018: A trade war might not be brewing, but trade battles might

(Markets Edition) Several top U.S. steel and aluminum executives have been invited to the White House for what could be a major trade announcement, which could be about tariffs aimed at slowing down the import of steel and aluminum. We'll discuss some of the possible penalties the Commerce Department has come up with for what it sees as unfair exports of metal. Plus: As Italy heads to the polls, we'll look at the controversy that surrounds the Italian political figure Silvio Berlusconi.