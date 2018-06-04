CLOSE

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

04/06/2018: Don't forget about NAFTA

(U.S. Edition) China is responding to President Trump after he called for an additional $100 billion in tariffs, saying they are prepared to fight the U.S. "at any cost." How are America's trade partners feeling about this, though? On today's show, we'll look at whether Europe is supportive of the White House. Afterwards, with the release of today's jobs report, we'll talk about why there hasn't been much of an increase in job growth. Then, we'll discuss what NAFTA negotiations currently look like and what hurdles still need to be cleared.

