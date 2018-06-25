DownloadDownload

The battle between China and the U.S. is going beyond tariffs

(Markets Edition) With tensions between China and the U.S. escalating, the markets have opened down this morning. We'll hear from Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, about how the fight isn't just about tariffs now: Trump wants to curb Chinese investment in U.S. tech firms. Afterwards, we'll look at the type of gasoline that companies sell to drivers during the summer (a product that uses a mix of different ingredients and is more expensive to produce), and then we'll talk about how contractors are starting to invest in cultural sensitivity training. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org) (06/25/2018).

