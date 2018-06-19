U.S.-China trade tensions lead to volatile markets

(Markets Edition) The back and forth between the U.S. and China over trade continues. Trump says he might slap tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, which has prompted China to issue its own threats. We'll look at how trade tensions are affecting the markets and whether traders are starting to panic. Afterwards, we'll hear from Marketplace reporter Andy Uhler about his experience visiting a detention center and a court on the Texas border. What he found: a system that isn't sure about the locations of some of the children it's detained. Today's podcast is sponsored by Pitney Bowes (PB.com/morning) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (06/19/2018)