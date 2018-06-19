DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

U.S.-China trade tensions lead to volatile markets

(Markets Edition) The back and forth between the U.S. and China over trade continues. Trump says he might slap tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, which has prompted China to issue its own threats. We'll look at how trade tensions are affecting the markets and whether traders are starting to panic. Afterwards, we'll hear from Marketplace reporter Andy Uhler about his experience visiting a detention center and a court on the Texas border. What he found: a system that isn't sure about the locations of some of the children it's detained. Today's podcast is sponsored by Pitney Bowes (PB.com/morning) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (06/19/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.