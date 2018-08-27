DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

What’s the goal of Trump’s meeting with Kenya’s president?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… President Trump will host Kenya’s president at the White House today, a meeting that could bring about partnerships in tourism and infrastructure projects. So, what does this gathering mean for bolstering relations between the U.S. and Africa? Then, Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing has suspended service following the second murder of a passenger this year. There’s a wave of public backlash on social media, and the government’s transport ministry has called for concrete measures to improve public safety. Afterwards, we’ll investigate corporate governance consequences of declining numbers of private shareholders. (08/27/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.