What’s the goal of Trump’s meeting with Kenya’s president?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… President Trump will host Kenya’s president at the White House today, a meeting that could bring about partnerships in tourism and infrastructure projects. So, what does this gathering mean for bolstering relations between the U.S. and Africa? Then, Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing has suspended service following the second murder of a passenger this year. There’s a wave of public backlash on social media, and the government’s transport ministry has called for concrete measures to improve public safety. Afterwards, we’ll investigate corporate governance consequences of declining numbers of private shareholders. (08/27/2018)