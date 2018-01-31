01/31/2018: Trump didn’t stoke China trade war, but jitters remain in Asia

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… President Trump’s first State of the Union might have been light on details around his calls for fair and reciprocal trade deals. But the lack of specificity or talk of a trade war with China was relief for the business community in Asia. Then, although the Federal Reserve isn’t expected to raise rates at the end of its two-day policy meeting today, Wall Street is closely watching for signs more than three rate increases will come by the end of the year. We’ll explain how rising costs around the world could finally bring a much-needed check for unpaid internships. Afterwards, we take you to Kenya where we ask: how many shopping malls is too many? Multi-national companies eager to invest in Kenya were encouraged by reports of a growing middle class with money to spend. But not all that glitters is gold.