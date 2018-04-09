China invests in Africa amid ongoing trade row with America

DownloadDownload

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … As the U.S. and China continue to ratchet up their trade war, China is fostering better relations in Africa. We hear from one of Kenya's richest men and best-known entrepreneurs about what the investment from the world's second-largest economy has meant for business in Kenya. Then, after new austerity measures were unveiled in Argentina on Monday, the country's finance minister heads to Washington to try and secure an early release of a multi-billion dollar loan from the IMF. We'll explore why the meeting is so important for both sides. Afterwards, LEGO has been hurt this year by a challenging retail environment and the closure of storied Toys 'R' Us. But one expert says there's still life for the classic block maker.

