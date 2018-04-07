Modern-day lessons from a trading hub of the ancient world

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Iran’s president is meeting with European leaders this week, trying to rally support for the 2015 nuclear deal after President Trump has called for allies to stop buying oil from the country. We’ll explore what’s at stake for the Iranian economy. Then, wages have stagnated across many developed economies – even at a time when they should be rising. We’ll explore why productivity has largely fallen since the financial crisis. Afterward, Petra, an ancient city in Jordan, was once a vibrant trading hub with caravans from Arabia, India and Africa passing through. But centuries after its downfall, are there lessons to be learned for modern-day trade? Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com). (07/04/2018)