02/23/2018: Donald Trump Jr.'s business with India

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … The Royal Bank of Scotland turned its first profit in 10 years, but we’ll explain why looming fears about the bank’s actions in the run up to the financial crisis are hitting the bank’s share price today. Then, Donald Trump Jr. is in India today meeting buyers of his firm’s luxury real-estate business…the same day a new report says inequality in the country has risen sharply for the last three decades. Afterwards, royal waters have plenty to look forward to this year with two weddings and a baby on the way. Britain’s pottery makers are hard at work prepping for 2018’s big events.