11/10/2017: Competing visions for global trade

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service …U.S. President Donald Trump said in a speech to world leaders he won’t tolerate trade abuses anymore. We take you to the Asia Pacific Economic Corporation summit in Vietnam to show you the competing visions for world trade. Afterwards, life in Venezuela already means lining up to buy basic goods thanks to high inflation rates. We take a look at what fresh U.S. sanctions against 10 Venezuelan officials means for the country’s democratic rule. Then, a Paris icon mirrored in the Middle East: The famed Louvre art museum has licensed its name for a project abroad. We’ll highlight what’s on tap for Saturday’s opening day. 

