09/20/2017: A merger between giants amid global pain in the steel industry

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to bolster the nation’s steel industry but we’ll tell you why a merger between two giants suggests that pain in the sector are global. Afterwards, we’ll take a dive into the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s assessment of the world economy, which suggests the global growth outlook might be brighter, but it doesn’t necessarily mean sustained growth just yet. Then, we’ll take you to Bavaria and detail the connection between beer and elections as we chat with a small business owner about the local economy ahead of this weekend’s German elections.

