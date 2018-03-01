DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/03/2018: The biggest European banking regulation since the financial crisis

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ...Today has been dubbed the "Day of the MIFIDs"  in the U.K. — when the biggest changes to European financial regulation since the financial crisis come into effect. So will it actually make investing in Europe safer for consumers? Afterwards, it's the biggest Chinese acquisition that the Trump administration has blocked yet. What's behind the decision to prevent the Chinese internet giant Alibaba from buying the U.S. money transfer service MoneyGram? Then, on New Year's Day, President Trump vowed to cut aid to Pakistan if authorities there didn't stop playing what the U.S. calls a "double game," sometimes helping, sometimes harming U.S. troops. The reaction in Pakistan has been defiant so far, but if the president follows through with action, how will that affect a country that's been reliant on U.S. aid since the 1980s?

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.