An amusement park takes a literal approach to "less is more"

(Markets Edition) Players of the market are working their way around the news that America sent away more than it brought in during July. The trade deficit has widened to its largest gap in five months, and there's possibly more to it than trade. The chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds told us more. Also, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is heading to Pakistan on Wednesday to meet with its new prime minister, but also to urge the country to do more to counter extremists. This comes after the U.S. denied an aid package to Pakistan. Then, we look at the Two Bit Circus, a micro-amusement park that fuses some old-school carnival fun with new-age tech. (09/05/2018)