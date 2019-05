The deal deadline over Chinese tariffs looms as talks continue this week. Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopes Obrador is dealing a huge blow to oil thieves. Plus, we look at how some schools districts are making sure students experiencing homelessness don't get left behind. Today's show is sponsored by BitSight Technologies , the United States Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage .

