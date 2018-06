The boy who cried trade war

(Markets Edition) President Trump is set to meet with allies from now through the weekend, and they're all upset over U.S. tariffs. We'll hear from Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, about why markets don't seem that afraid of a trade war (at the moment). Next, we'll recap a technical snafu that happened at the London Stock Exchange today, and then we'll discuss how one company is memorializing sports moments through trendy T-shirts. (06/07/2018)