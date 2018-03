(Markets Edition) With Trump expected to speak about infrastructure in Ohio later today, we'll talk with Diane Swonk — chief economist at the accounting firm Grant Thornton — about the problems she sees with his proposals. Next, we'll discuss how Atlanta's cyberattack may have begun, and then we'll look at what opening day for Major League Baseball means for workplace attendance.

