01/03/2018: The virtual amusement park

Disney has just opened a virtual reality ride called "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire," at Disney World. Riders go on a mission to recover intelligence that's essential to the Rebellion's future. And virtual reality might also be the future of amusement parks — in part because it can be cheaper. A typical headset costs about $400 to buy, as opposed to a big moving platform and screen, which can cost millions to install. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks about the economics of the virtual amusement park with Elbert Perez, co-founder of Doghead Simulations, a virtual reality software company.