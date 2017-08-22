DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

08/22/2017: We may now never understand the risks and benefits of controversial mountain top mining

The Trump administration has halted a $1 million federal study of health hazards for people who live near mountain-top coal mines. On today's show, we'll look at what this means for people who live near these mining sites and why the administration decided to put a stop to it. Afterwards, we'll talk about McDonald's decision to shut down a third of its restaurants in India, and then discuss the success of the socially responsible investing (SRI) industry. 

Economy

08/22/2017: The number of U.S. border agents is on the decline

By David Brancaccio
August 22, 2017

President Trump is in Phoenix, Arizona for a rally where he'll try to score points on immigration and his plans for a border wall. But it turns out hiring border guards is getting harder. On today's show, we'll take a look at some of the reasons for their decline . Afterwards, we'll discuss how consumers have responded to advances in smartphones, and then talk about what could lie on the agenda for Jackson Hole, a meeting between central bankers and policy experts that begins today.

