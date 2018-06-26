America First has casualties

DownloadDownload

(U.S. Edition) Major market indices closed down yesterday under the president's trade rhetoric, but the economy, generally, is in pretty good shape right now. We'll check in with experts about whether they're still optimistic about the economy's expansion. Afterwards, we'll look at how a lack of industrial CO2 is causing food and beverage production issues in Europe, and then we'll explore how Fortune 500 companies are actually among the largest employers of anthropologists. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business (utahmbaonline.com). (06/26/2018).

