CLOSE

MAKE AN INVESTMENT IN MARKETPLACE

Keep public service journalism going strong.

donate
DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

04/02/2018: The fight against fake news

(Markets Edition) Major stock indices are down following China's announcement it's going to impose tariffs on $3 billion worth of U.S. goods. We'll look at some other factors causing market uncertainty, and then discuss what economists are anticipating from the March jobs report. Next, we'll talk about the growing business around services for people who vacation and stay at private residences like Airbnb, and then we'll examine some of the methods and technology people are coming up with to combat fake news.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.