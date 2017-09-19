DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/19/2017: How'll retail fare over the holidays?

(Markets Edition) Toys 'R' Us has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which means it's going to try to restructure the business instead of shuttering its operations. We'll look at how the company has struggled with debt since 2005, when private-equity firms took over in a $6.6 billion buyout. Next, we'll talk about a possible upswing in the seasonal job market, and then discuss how Macy's fulfillment centers could be an opportunity for the tens of thousands of retail workers who lost their jobs this year. Finally, we'll report on the major stock indices, which are mixed this morning.

