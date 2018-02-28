DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

02/28/2018: Toys R Us in Britain buckles under weight of online retail

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Toys R Us is the latest storied retailer to buckle under the weight of heavy competition from the rise of e-commerce. Today, its British arm fell into administration months after the parent company filed for bankruptcy protection. Then, we’ll get a check-up this morning on how the U.S. economy fared in the last quarter of 2016 … but first a look at whether India’s robust growth pace in the fourth quarter helped it regain the crown as the fastest-growing economy in the world. Afterward, to Sierra Leone to explore why sex work has taken on a larger portion of the capital’s working population. 

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.