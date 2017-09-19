09/19/2017: Trouble in Toyland

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Toys R Us, the largest U.S. toy chain, has filed for bankruptcy protection. We’ll explain what it means for the retailer’s global stores and the future of bricks-and-mortar toy selling. Afterwards, we’ll chat about how the People’s Bank of China’s consideration to open its capital markets to foreigners could be a negotiating tactic with the U.S. Then, ahead of this weekend’s elections, we’ll take you to a city in east Germany that is struggling to compete with the capital might of the western part of the country.