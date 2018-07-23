The stock market for weed

(U.S. Edition) A G-20 summit of financial ministers has ended with the U.S. signing (for a change) a joint statement about potential risks to global economic growth, which include trade tensions. We'll recap some of the key highlights from the event. Afterwards, we'll discuss how shifts in the toy and retail industry — like Toys R Us' bankruptcy — are affecting toymakers. Plus: We talk to Alan Brochstein, founder of the platform 420 Investor, about what the stock market for weed is looking like. Today's podcast is sponsored by Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/23/2018)