(U.S. Edition) A G-20 summit of financial ministers has ended with the U.S. signing (for a change) a joint statement about potential risks to global economic growth, which include trade tensions. We'll recap some of the key highlights from the event. Afterwards, we'll discuss how shifts in the toy and retail industry — like Toys R Us' bankruptcy — are affecting toymakers. Plus: We talk to Alan Brochstein, founder of the platform 420 Investor,  about what the stock market for weed is looking like. Today's podcast is sponsored by Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/23/2018)  

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.