Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

03/23/2018: A Trump tweet puts a government shutdown back on the table

(Markets Edition) Congress recently approved a $1.3 trillion bill, but this battle isn't over yet. President Trump just tweeted that he might veto the measure, shortly before the stock market opened. We'll talk to Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, about how the markets are doing. Afterwards, with news that Toys R Us is closing its stores, we'll look at how its decision to file for bankruptcy has affected suppliers and workers. 

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.