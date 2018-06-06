DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

What global trade tensions mean (or don't mean) for the markets

(Markets Edition) With news that Social Security and Medicare will have to dip into their reserves, we'll talk to an academic who says we're in even worse shape than news reports are stating. Afterwards, we'll look at a new survey that shows CEOs aren't feeling as optimistic about the economy as they did earlier this year, and then we'll explore why the potential of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods aren't playing out more in the markets. (06/06/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.