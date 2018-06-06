What global trade tensions mean (or don't mean) for the markets

(Markets Edition) With news that Social Security and Medicare will have to dip into their reserves, we'll talk to an academic who says we're in even worse shape than news reports are stating. Afterwards, we'll look at a new survey that shows CEOs aren't feeling as optimistic about the economy as they did earlier this year, and then we'll explore why the potential of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods aren't playing out more in the markets. (06/06/2018)