Longest bull market ever?

As of today the stock market is on a record tear, this is the longest bull market ever at least by one definition. The S&P 500 hit bottom on March 9, 2009 when it closed at just 676. It's been more or less heading upwards ever since and yesterday it closed just shy of 2,900. We'll get into what this means for the economy and what exactly constitutes a bull market. Plus, we talk to Susan Schmidt, senior vice president at Westwood Holdings about how this bull market is different than others. Also, U.S. travelers to the U.K. and the eurozone face two currency hurdles: calculating pound and euro prices in dollars and dealing with the higher cost of goods and services over there. How do they cope? With a little magical thinking. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (08/22/18)