06/07/2017: Do people still want to work for Uber?

Investigations at Uber over harassment and discrimination claims have led to the dismissal of 20 employees. As controversy after controversy continues to plague Uber, what will the company's future look like? Fortune editor Adam Lashinsky joined us to talk about whether its workplace culture can change, and if it can continue to attract talent. Afterwards, we'll look at the challenges South Africa's economy currently faces, including citizens' lack of confidence in the country's president. Plus: We explain the psychological reasons behind stock splitting. 

