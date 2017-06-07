06/07/2017: Uber's effort to change its company culture

Uber has recently fired 20 employees amid complaints about the company's culture. There is at least one new hire though: Francis Frei, who's set to be senior vice president of leadership and strategy. Frei joined us to talk about why she came on board and the changes she wants to make. Afterwards, we'll discuss the possibility of increased internet regulation in the U.K. following recent terrorist attacks. The BBC's Rory Cellan explains what these restrictions might look like.