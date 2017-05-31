05/31/2017: Another Uber executive is out

Uber has just let go of one of its top engineers, Anthony Levandowski. He's at the center of a high-stakes legal battle between the company and Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous car company. We'll recap the controversy surrounding his hire and discuss what it could mean for the future of Uber's self-driving initiative. Afterwards, we'll hear from Marc Morial — the CEO of the National Urban League and a former mayor of New Orleans — about why America's economic progress isn't where it should be. And finally, we'll examine a new report that shows U.S. tourism is down — a decline that countries like Canada are trying to take advantage of.