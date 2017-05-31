DownloadDownload

05/31/2017: Another Uber executive is out

Uber has just let go of one of its top engineers, Anthony Levandowski. He's at the center of a high-stakes legal battle between the company and Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous car company. We'll recap the controversy surrounding his hire and discuss what it could mean for the future of Uber's self-driving initiative. Afterwards, we'll hear from Marc Morial — the CEO of the National Urban League and a former mayor of New Orleans — about why America's economic progress isn't where it should be. And finally, we'll examine a new report that shows U.S. tourism is down — a decline that countries like Canada are trying to take advantage of.

It's California vs. Trump when it comes to fuel efficiency standards. The president has called for a review of them, but the state wants to stick to the tough requirements it has. On today's show, we'll talk about what this conflict means for U.S. auto companies. Afterwards, we'll discuss what a series of upcoming elections in the U.K., Germany and possibly Italy mean for the financial markets. Plus: A look at how opponents of Venezuela's government are putting pressure on Wall Street to stop giving the regime financial support.

