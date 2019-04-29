Bayer beware

DownloadDownload

Shareholders of German agriculture and pharmaceutical conglomerate Bayer send a resounding rebuke against management stemming from the company's acquisition of Monsanto, whose Roundup weed killer has allegedly been linked to cancer. As fuel prices rise, we look at how gas stations are differentiating themselves to stay competitive. Plus, the average FICO credit score is up compared to that before the Great Recession, but are these figures being inflated, and why should creditors care about the number, anyway? And President Trump's "new NAFTA" faces resistance from his own party. Today's show is sponsored by the Alliance for Lifetime IncomeForexKronos and the United States Postal Service.

