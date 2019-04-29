Bayer beware

April 29, 2019

Shareholders of German agriculture and pharmaceutical conglomerate Bayer send a resounding rebuke against management stemming from the company's acquisition of Monsanto, whose Roundup weed killer has allegedly been linked to cancer. As fuel prices rise, we look at how gas stations are differentiating themselves to stay competitive. Plus, the average FICO credit score is up compared to that before the Great Recession, but are these figures being inflated, and why should creditors care about the number, anyway? And President Trump's "new NAFTA" faces resistance from his own party.