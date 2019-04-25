DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Amazon's primed for new markets

April 25, 2019

Amazon's first quarter figures are out Thursday, and though business appears to be going gangbusters in the U.S., it could be time to take offerings like Prime to other markets. As for GDP Q1 numbers, they're out Friday. Plus, it was revealed this week the U.S. might be able to squeeze out one more year out of Social Security before it runs out — that's in 2035 now. But could the upcoming presidential election actually shift the focus towards the safety net and extend the program? Today's show is sponsored by Capital One and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

The Bargain Store
Dolly Parton
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.