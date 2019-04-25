Amazon's primed for new markets

April 25, 2019

Amazon's first quarter figures are out Thursday, and though business appears to be going gangbusters in the U.S., it could be time to take offerings like Prime to other markets. As for GDP Q1 numbers, they're out Friday. Plus, it was revealed this week the U.S. might be able to squeeze out one more year out of Social Security before it runs out — that's in 2035 now. But could the upcoming presidential election actually shift the focus towards the safety net and extend the program? Today's show is sponsored by Capital One and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.