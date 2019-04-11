À la golf carte: Why pimento cheese sandwiches are on the menu at the Masters
Bank CEOs face Congress for the first time since the Great Recession, and -- surprise -- they want legislators to ease up on capital requirements. A labor shortage in construction is prompting the rebranding of the industry to attract good candidates. Plus, the PGA Masters Tournament tees off Tuesday, and, as tradition demands, cheap food is on the menu. Pimento cheese sandwiches, anyone? Today's show is sponsored by EquityZen and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.