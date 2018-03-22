03/22/2018: Big tech companies might not be shy about going public this year

(U.S. Edition) The Trump administration is getting ready to announce how it will punish China for the way it handles the trade secrets of U.S. firms. On today's show, we'll take a look at how China may retaliate. Afterwards, with Friday night the deadline for Congress to pass a spending bill, we'll talk about the major Gateway infrastructure project included in the bill, which is critical to the northeast. Plus: We'll discuss whether more large tech companies will start going public after Dropbox's IPO today.