DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

03/22/2018: Big tech companies might not be shy about going public this year

(U.S. Edition) The Trump administration is getting ready to announce how it will punish China for the way it handles the trade secrets of U.S. firms. On today's show, we'll take a look at how China may retaliate. Afterwards, with Friday night the deadline for Congress to pass a spending bill, we'll talk about the major Gateway infrastructure project included in the bill, which is critical to the northeast. Plus: We'll discuss whether more large tech companies will start going public after Dropbox's IPO today.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.