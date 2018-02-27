02/27/2018: Comcast bid for Sky adds to tangled telecoms web

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Comcast sparked a bidding war this morning when it offered $31 billion to buy Sky – the European broadcaster that Twenty-First Century Fox has its takeover sights set on. We’ll explain the tangled web now being weaved in the telecom sector. Then, in a country where whites make up less than 9 percent of the population, South Africa’s parliament today is discussing a proposal from the opposition to seize white-owned land without compensation. So, why does the new president say land reform needs to happen “immediately?”