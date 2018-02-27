DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

02/27/2018: Comcast bid for Sky adds to tangled telecoms web

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Comcast sparked a bidding war this morning when it offered $31 billion to buy Sky – the European broadcaster that Twenty-First Century Fox has its takeover sights set on. We’ll explain the tangled web now being weaved in the telecom sector.  Then, in a country where whites make up less than 9 percent of the population, South Africa’s parliament today is discussing a proposal from the opposition to seize white-owned land without compensation. So, why does the new president say land reform needs to happen “immediately?”

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.