12/22/2017: Boeing sets sights on regional tie up

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Aerospace giant Boeing is eyeing a tie up with the smaller, regional end of the plane-making market. We’ll explain why one Brazilian company may be just the right fit. Then, Catalan election results are in … but some Spaniards have their eye on something else entirely: The annual Christmas lottery. We'll take you there, and explain why the tradition is such a highly anticipated one for the region’s residents. Afterwards, a look at how investors in Asia are driving up the price of digital currencies despite the risks.