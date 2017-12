12/13/2017: Evolution in entertainment

(Global edition) From the BBC World Service … A major deal is underway in the media industry with 21st Century Fox in talks to sell its entertainment assets to Disney. We explain what that means for customers worldwide. And a more than three-decade ban on commercial cinemas is coming to an end in Saudi Arabia. We chat with a filmmaker in the region who says the move will create a Saudi film industry that could change the entire culture there.